Yuzvendra Chahal wants Anushka Sharma to ask Virat Kohli to make him open the batting

By IANS

MUMBAI: With the coronavirus outbreaks bringing life to a standstill, sportspersons across the globe are also home as sporting events have either been cancelled or suspended. And last week India skipper Virat Kohli's actress wife Anushka Sharma posted a video with the batsman which went viral and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has joined in the fun.

Replying to that post from Anushka, Chahal wrote: "Next time bhabhi please say chahal ok opening Kara na chahal ko I wish aapki sun le (Please ask him to make me open next time, maybe he will listen to you)."

Anushka took to Instagram where she can be seen troubling Virat. In the clip, Anushka loudly says: "Aye Kohli... Kohli... Kohli... chauka maar na chauka... kya kar raha hai... Aye Kohli chauka maar."

To which, a not-so-amused Virat responds by shaking his head in disapproval.

Anushka captioned the clip: "I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience."

Kohli and Anushka have been vocal about following the guidelines of the government in the fight against the pandemic even as the India skipper also revealed in a recent Instagram live with Kevin Pietersen that this was the longest that he has been with Anushka since their marriage.