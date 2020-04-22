STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Have been a big fan of Steve Smith's captaincy: Jaydev Unadkat

The 28-year-old rejoined Smith at the Rajasthan Royals in the 2018 season where he also shares the dressing room with England trio Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer.

Published: 22nd April 2020 11:44 AM

Pacer Jaydev Unadkat

Pacer Jaydev Unadkat (Photo | Twitter/@saucricket)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat said that he feels fortunate to have played with former Australian captain Steve Smith and even played under the star batsman early on in his career. Smith was captain of Rising Pune Supergiant when Unadkat had his breakthrough season in the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Ever since I have played under him, or for that matter since he has known me, he has backed me to the fullest," said Unadkat in a video interview with his Rajasthan Royals teammate Ish Sodhi on the IPL side's Facebook page.

"I am grateful that this happened to me at that time of my career when I was still trying to make a name for myself. I had confidence in myself but you know how important it is to have the captain's confidence. That happened in the 2017 season. I have been a big fan of his captaincy and obviously of him as a player."

Unadkat said that he tries to learn from all of them and spoke about how Stokes tried to motivate him when he was feeling low on confidence.

"These guys are not just good on the field, they are pretty lively even in the dressing room," said Unadkat.

"I have been speaking to Jos and Smithy when he was captain. I've had Ben coming to me and giving a nice piece of advice when I have not been confident about my own game and that has boosted me. Jofra was also of equal help, talking about what his mindset is when I asked him in the nets."

