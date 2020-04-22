STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Kevin Pietersen should not have been allowed to play for England after text-gate: Michael Vaughan

Midway through South Africa's 2012 tour of England, Pietersen was accused of sending text messages against Strauss to players in the rival change room.

Published: 22nd April 2020 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen (File | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Former captain Michael Vaughan feels Kevin Pietersen should not have been picked for England again after the 2012 text-gate scandal where he was accused of sending unsavoury messages about his skipper Andrew Strauss to the opposition team during course of a Test match.

Pietersen, an exceptionally talented batsman, was part of four Ashes series wins, including the watershed 2005 victory but later he fell out of the England set-up.

Midway through South Africa's 2012 tour of England, Pietersen was accused of sending text messages against Strauss to players in the rival change room.

The full content of those messages sent during the second Test in Leeds in August 2012 remains unknown.

Some say the South African expat went as far as giving fast bowler Morne Morkel tips on how to get Strauss out.

"I've never seen 100 per cent clarification that that was the case, but if he did, I personally said at the time and have said it since, he shouldn't have ever played for England again," Vaughan was quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au.

"If an England player, doesn't matter who it is, (is) found to be texting the opposing international team how to get one of your own players out. I don't think he should have played for England again," said Vaughan, one of the most successful England captains.

Pietersen was dropped from the England squad for the third Test in Lord's against South Africa but he returned for the tour of India later in 2012 and went on to play 16 more Test before his retirement in 2014.

He scored 8181 runs from 104 Tests.

"It had a huge effect on English cricket for a while and I still think it has a massive effect on a few individuals. I still think there are a few who have come out of this worse," Vaughan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Michael Vaughan Kevin Pietersen Andrew Strauss Ashes series
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp