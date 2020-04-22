No losses for ICC in global shutdown

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as global economy stares at uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, ICC appears unaffected. It hopes to stay in good health, because the events it generates revenues from have not been disrupted yet. Even if the men’s T20 World Cup isn’t held later this year, the global body will recover the sponsorship money when it takes place.

Broadcast rights and sponsorship are its major sources of income. According to a deal covering the period from 2015 to 2023, ICC is supposed to receive $1.98 billion from the broadcasters for the events it conducts. The list includes 50 and 20-over World Cups for men and women, Champions Trophy and U-19 World Cup. The women’s T20 World Cup was the last event, which concluded in March.

As of now, the men’s T20 World Cup is on. This means that the ICC is not facing the prospect of financial hardships, which Cricket Australia and a few other boards have started suffering. There has been no announcement of pay cut in the ICC headquarters in Dubai. It has around 75 employees. So far, there is no news of any jobs lost. Other than working from home, it is business as usual for the staff.

This also means that the member boards remain assured of what they are supposed to receive as their share of the ICC’s profits. In the 2015-2023 cycle, BCCI’s share comes to $405 million ($293 million plus a one-time sum added later). English board is due around $143 million. The amount is roughly $132 million for the rest, other than Zimbabwe, which gets $94 million. For 93 associate boards, the total sum allocated is $280 million, to be distributed according to requirements.

As of now, ICC events to have been postponed are a qualifying tournament for the 2023 men’s 50-over World Cup qualifiers and a few games of next year’s women’s 50-over World Cup qualifiers. Since none of these matches are televised, ICC incurs no loss. Rather, it saves logistical and operational costs.

Will things remain as secure? Yes, as of now. “The men’s T20 World Cup is still on schedule and the other events are lined up next year or later. Contracts with sponsors specify that if an event is postponed and held afterwards, the ICC will still remain entitled to the money,” said sources tracking ICC developments for some time.

So who suffers for postponements and cancellations? Boards. For the series it was supposed to host against England, the Sri Lankan board may lose the money it was to receive from broadcasters. All boards having bilateral series cancelled will face the same problem. This includes World Test Championship matches. There are whispers that ICC may arrange a bailout package for the boards seriously affected.