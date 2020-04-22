WATCH | Steve Smith teaches how to improve hand-eye coordination while batting

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Australian batsman Steve Smith on Wednesday asked the budding batsmen to utilise this time to improve their hand-eye coordination.

Smith said that budding cricketers can practice batting against a wall at their homes to hone their batting skills.

The right-handed batsman posted a video of himself on Instagram doing some cricket practice and he captioned the post as: "Just a little bit of #isobatting to keep up the hand-eye coordination #cricketdrill #stayhome #stayactive".

"It's a nice little exercise you can do at home to practice your cricket skills and keep your hand-eye coordination, you can hit some cricket balls against the wall, you need to focus on your bat face and where is it," Smith said in the video posted on Instagram.

Smith is currently the number one ranked ICC Test batsman with 911 points and is closely followed by India skipper Virat Kohli with 886 points.

Smith was last seen in action against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series.

After the first ODI, the series between both sides was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Smith would have been leading the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the tournament had started on March 29.

However, the IPL has been postponed indefinitely.

