STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | Steve Smith teaches how to improve hand-eye coordination while batting

The right-handed batsman posted a video of himself on Instagram doing some cricket practice. 

Published: 22nd April 2020 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Steve Smith said that budding cricketers can practice batting against a wall at their homes to hone their batting skills. (Insta screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Australian batsman Steve Smith on Wednesday asked the budding batsmen to utilise this time to improve their hand-eye coordination.

Smith said that budding cricketers can practice batting against a wall at their homes to hone their batting skills.

The right-handed batsman posted a video of himself on Instagram doing some cricket practice and he captioned the post as: "Just a little bit of #isobatting to keep up the hand-eye coordination #cricketdrill #stayhome #stayactive".

"It's a nice little exercise you can do at home to practice your cricket skills and keep your hand-eye coordination, you can hit some cricket balls against the wall, you need to focus on your bat face and where is it," Smith said in the video posted on Instagram.

Smith is currently the number one ranked ICC Test batsman with 911 points and is closely followed by India skipper Virat Kohli with 886 points.

Smith was last seen in action against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series.

After the first ODI, the series between both sides was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Smith would have been leading the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the tournament had started on March 29.

However, the IPL has been postponed indefinitely. 

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Steve Smith lockdown viral video Instagram
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp