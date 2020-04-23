STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
England players ready to be quarantined for weeks to play international cricket: Chris Woakes

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted all sports across the world with countries putting travel restrictions to contain the dreaded disease.

England cricket team

England cricket team (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: England players would not mind being quarantined together for a month if that's what resumption of international cricket will require in a world ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, all-rounder Chris Woakes has said.

All cricket is on hold right now due to the pandemic sweeping through the globe and administrators are trying to figure ways to ensure a resumption with the best possible safeguards in place.

"If players have to be put in quarantine for a period of time, I think players would be happy to do so," Woakes was quoted as saying by Telegraph.co.uk.

"...if it was at a venue where we stayed on site, players would be happy to do so. But it depends how long for.

ALSO READ: In hindsight, I probably didn't need to pull out of IPL, says Chris Woakes

"If they said it was going to be for three months, I think players might not be too keen. But if it was a three-to-four week window, I think guys would be open to do that without too many issues," he added.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 20 lakh people globally, has halted all sports across the world with countries putting travel restrictions to contain the dreaded disease.

The global health crisis also hit the 13th IPL, which was suspended indefinitely in India.

