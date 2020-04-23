MS Dhoni is still fit to play international cricket: Mike Hussey

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Australia batsman Mike Hussey is game for a condensed IPL after the pandemic tides over, and believes that MS Dhoni is still good enough to play international cricket.“I would love to have it in whatever form,” said the Chennai Super Kings batting coach. “All of us love the tournament. We also have to respect this virus and abide by government guidelines to keep as many people safe as possible. So when things get better and safe, we can have the tournament.”

Currently in Perth, improving his familial bonds, Hussey is also hunkering down like the rest of the world. “We have been asked to stay home, but we can go out for exercise and essential shopping. The break has helped me spend quality time with my family. We exercise, play games and go for walks.”

Just before the lockdown came into effect, Dhoni had practised with CSK teammates in Chennai. The former India skipper looked in fine touch then, with videos of him smashing many sixes on the trot going viral on social media. With the uncertainty over IPL, there have been questions about his place in India’s T20 World Cup scheme of things. But Hussey feels that the veteran stumper-batsman still has it in him. “Of course he is still fit to play international cricket. But Dhoni is the best person to answer what is in his mind.”

There have been suggestions that the T20 World Cup in Australia should happen behind closed doors. But the likes of Allan Border have spoken against the idea. Hussey is on the fence in this regard. “I am sure ICC is considering all options at this stage.”

Nathan Lyon said that it would be interesting to see how Virat Kohli plays when India go Down Under later this year, considering that the Test series is being planned with empty stands in mind. “It will always be interesting to watch Kohli bat, no matter how many are in the stands,” quipped Hussey.

Like many in the fraternity, Hussey too believes that the world cricket will take time to get back to its old self once normalcy is restored. “I believe it won’t be the same. The amount of money spent on programmes and people will reduce. It all depends on how much cricket is lost around the world.”