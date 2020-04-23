STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Shikhar Dhawan enjoys 'Quarantine Premier League' with son Zoravar

Dhawan took to Twitter to post a video of him batting while his son, Zoravar bowled.

Published: 23rd April 2020

Shikhar Dhawan posted a video on Instagram in which he can be seen dancing with son Zoravar.

Dhawan recently shared a video on Instagram where he is seen playing cricket indoors along with his son Zoravar.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Even though all the cricketing activities remain suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is making sure he remains in touch with the game by playing it indoors with his family.

Dhawan recently shared a video on Instagram where he is seen playing cricket indoors along with his son Zoravar.

In the video, Zoravar can be seen bowling to his father as the Indian opener defends the ball well on the off-side. The video also has commentary inputs along with crowd noises inserted in the background of the past.

The 34-year-old captioned the video: "Quarantine Premier League ka sabse gripping moment Dhawan vs Dhawan."

Last week, Dhawan had shared a video of him dancing with his son on a popular Bollywood song "Daddy Cool".

"Life is so much fun with this mastikhor insaan! Sachi bolu toh daddy aur beta dono hi cool! Love this little one," the left-handed opener had captioned the video on Instagram.

With the nation-wide lockdown in place due to COVID-19 pandemic, Dhawan has been keeping himself busy with all kinds of different activities at home. He has been sharing all kinds of videos like that of washing clothes to playing and training with his kids to dancing with his wife Ayesha.

