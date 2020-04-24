STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

England's Stuart Broad & James Anderson reveal Graeme Smith was a 'nightmare' to bowl to

"The big thing is the standards. If your standards feel like they're dropping then yeah you might consider finishing," James Anderson said.

Published: 24th April 2020 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Broad and Anderson

England's James Anderson, right, with Stuart Broad ( Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: The English pace duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad are definitely not the youngest of the lot, but they have sights on the Ashes which will be played in Australia and both believe that is a series they can remain in shape for.

"I don't think I could go until your age," Broad told Anderson in an Instagram live chat. "Your action's so smooth, it looks a lot calmer on your body whereas mine is a little more forceful through my body I think.

"But I'm loving the environment at the minute. I love playing for England. I still have a huge motivation to keep playing and you just assess that year by year. And we've got that carrot dangling over us of Australia in Australia which looks like an achievable carrot to grab."

Anderson said that fitness was his prime focus. "The big thing is the standards. If your standards feel like they're dropping then yeah you might consider finishing," Anderson said.

"But as long as my standards stay high, my fitness levels stay good and my skills stay where I want them to be and my speed stays pretty good which they have been (I'll keep playing)."

Commenting on the batsman who troubled them most, both picked former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith.

"Graeme Smith, I found an absolute nightmare. I wish I could have bowled at him having worked on my around the wicket stuff and try and draw him to drive through extra cover. But for me just over the wicket trying to swing it into the stumps, hopeless," Broad said.

Anderson echoed the sentiments and said: "I had exactly the same problem. When I first started, my first series against him was 2003 and all I could do then was swing the ball back in. I didn't have an out-swinger to a left-hander and I couldn't wobble the ball across him. So I was just feeding his strength. I just go so annoyed."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
James Anderson Stuart Broad Graeme Smith
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp