Lucky to get team management's backing after injuries: Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Published: 24th April 2020 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: It is tough to make a comeback after a lengthy injury layoff but the team management's support makes the job easier, says right-arm medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was drafted back into the Indian ODI team for the three-match series against South Africa which ultimately had to be cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus in India.

Bhuvneshwar had picked up a groin injury, which was later diagnosed to be a sports hernia, and was subsequently forced to miss the tour of New Zealand at the beginning of this year.

The 30-year-old went under the knife in London in January and then began his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after returning to India.

The swing king from Meerut was last seen in India colors in December last year in a T20I match against the West Indies in Mumbai.

"It is very difficult especially with three formats now. It gets difficult to come back with the same rhythm you were in," Bhuvneshwar said during an Instagram chat with his Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner on Friday.

"In India, there is so much talent, so competition is always there. It is harder to come back but you always need support from the management and team. I have got that which is a good thing," he added.

Asked by Warner about the SRH new recruits, Bhuvneshwar picked out Priyam Garg, who led India to the U-19 World Cup final, for special praise.

"Priyam Garg is a good talent. He captained the U-19 team as well." On Sunrisers' knack to defend low totals, he said: "It comes from belief. We have done that on quite a few occasions and that brought the belief."

