Shane Watson explains why Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne were his 'favourite captains'

Watson also revealed an interesting story, featuring Ponting, after Australia won the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies by getting the better of Sri Lanka in the final.

Published: 24th April 2020 01:06 PM

Shane Watson (File photo | EPS)

By IANS

SYDNEY:  Former Australia cricketer Shane Watson has picked Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne as his favourite captains under whom he played during the course of his illustrious career. The all-rounder heaped praise on Ponting for believing in his abilities and that filled him with immense confidence.

"The support that I got all the way along, especially from Ricky Ponting in particular. He believed in me more than I believed on myself," Watson wasq quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I remember walking around the ground after we had won. I'm with the trophy and just him saying how happy he was that I was here with him after knowing that I missed the previous one."

Apart from Ponting, Watson also named Warne as his favourite leader on the cricket field. The two together won the historic first edition of the Indian Premier League with Rajasthan Royals.

Watson also spoke about the tactical genius of Warne on the field and his man management skills off it.

"I played under Shane Warne for Rajasthan Royals for four years. He was a phenomenal captain; there is no question. Tactically, on and off the field and from the management point of view, he was incredible." Watson said.

"For me, Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne were my favourite captains. Both of them were very special. They had incredible man-management skills, and tactically they were very good as well. Both were the greatest players that I've played with."

