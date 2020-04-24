STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shubman Gill is future of Indian cricket: Rohit Sharma

According to Rohit, the right-handed batter has a lot of potentials to establish himself in the national side.

Published: 24th April 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill (Photo | Shubman Gill Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI:  Indian cricket team vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday lauded youngster Shubman Gill and termed him as the future star of the side.

The 20-year-old batsman was picked for the New Zealand tour where he featured in the two ODIs. According to Rohit, the right-handed batter has a lot of potentials to establish himself in the national side.

"I think Shubman is a fluent batsman. He is a future of Indian cricket. Whenever he gets a consistent run, he will get confidence. He has a good domestic record. I think we should look to bring him into the side. There is a lot of competition in the side," Rohit said during an Instagram Live session with spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Harbhajan also stated that Gill was to be picked in the Test series against New Zealand in the absence of injured Rohit.

"We lost in New Zealand. Prithvi Shaw made a comeback. He was out of the side, but you guys backed him. I think someone like Shubman Gill should have been given a chance in the New Zealand Test series. If Rohit was injured, I think Shubman should have played because he was there in the squad," said Harbhajan.

The veteran spinner heaped praises on middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, who has been performing well for the team after getting regular opportunities in the side.

The player was in great touch in the ODI series against New Zealand and amassed one century and two fifties in three games. Similarly, Rahul also had an exceptional form in the tour as he scored three half-centuries and a ton in the eight limited-overs games.

"Shreyas Iyer played two matches, but then he was dropped when he was given regular chances and the results are there in front of us. It is good to see someone being regular chances in the side, Shreyas was the player of the New Zealand tour for me, KL is also batting beautifully, apart from Virat and Rohit, KL Rahul is the strongest contender of being the match-winner," Harbhajan said.

