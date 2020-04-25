Action missing, but ground work on

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Cricket coming to a standstill doesn’t mean there is reprieve for those who maintain grounds. Even if there is no IPL or other event, the turf has to be kept in shape and this is an around-the-calendar job. Barring only peak monsoon, the playing arenas in places which host international and first-class cricket have to be tended to every day. The lockdown forced by the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted this activity almost everywhere, but not stopped it completely.

With minimal staff, basic work is going on, although authorities have had to make special arrangements is a few venues. Stadiums with accommodation for groundsmen have been better off. Grass being the most important property of a cricket ground, it requires year-long care, which involves watering, mowing, spraying of chemicals when necessary and monitoring at regular intervals. If nothing else can be done, those in charge of these grounds make sure that watering does not stop. In case of heavy rain, attention is paid to ensure the grass doesn’t suffer because of excessive water.

Unless a match or season is approaching, pitches don’t need much work Of the prominent international venues in India, the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali is one where maintenance work has stopped due to the lockdown. Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium was lying unattended for several weeks until the Karnataka State Cricket Association decided a few days ago to make special arrangements. In most other places, work is going on.

“Due to the shutdown, nobody can access the stadium. All ground maintenance work, including watering, has stopped. This is not good for the grass, but because it has been raining in these parts, damage caused by this should still be less compared to other parts of the country,” said Ajay Tyagi, apex council member of the Punjab Cricket Association.

The KSCA was apprehending serious damage, until officials managed for a few persons to stay at the stadium. “We may have had to spend a considerable amount of money and energy to get things back in shape if there was no watering throughout the lockdown period. About 2-3 days back we got a few workers at the stadium to do basic maintenance. We will do what we can with limited resources because the damages would be severe if it stops totally,” said Vinay Mruthyunjaya, the treasurer of KSCA. With temperatures soaring, watering becomes more important.

“It has to be done throughout the year except for when it rains. If watering isn’t adequate, grass turns yellow and gradually dies. In certain places depending on climate and other factors, grass is susceptible to fungus attacks. Those working on the grounds keep an eye on this and use chemicals to stop such incursions,” said Sujan Mukherjee, the incharge of Eden Gardens.

Eden Gardens, Chennai’s M Chidambaram Stadium, Hyderebad’s RGIC Stadium and the new one in Ahmedabad have groundsmen who stay there. Watering hasn’t been a problem in these venues during lockdown. Test venues like Rajkot and Nagpur also have personnel at the stadium to turn the sprinklers on and off. For Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla, officials have had to make arrangements for workers to go there and do the needful.