STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Can someone go better than God, we'll wait and see: Brett Lee on Sachin Tendulkar

Lee, who played 76 Tests, 221 ODIs and 25 T20Is for Australia, however, added that it still will not be easy to break Tendulkar's massive record.

Published: 25th April 2020 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

former Australian cricketer Brett Lee

Former Australia cricketer Brett Lee (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Australia speedster Brett Lee believes Virat Kohli can surpass the extraordinary feat of "god" Sachin Tendulkar.

"We are talking about phenomenal numbers here, so you mentioned seven to eight years of cricket and at the rate he (Virat Kohli) is going, yes, he can definitely knock it off," Lee said while speaking on Star Sports 'Cricket Connected' show.

Lee, who played 76 Tests, 221 ODIs and 25 T20Is for Australia, however, added that it still will not be easy to break Tendulkar's massive record.

"But, how can you say someone can go past Sachin Tendulkar -- this is God here, can someone go better than God, we will wait and see," the 43-year-old said.

Tendulkar made his debut against Pakistan at Karachi in 1989 as a 16-year old. The master batsman went on to play 200 Tests for India, scoring 100 centuries across Tests and ODIs. In 463 ODIs, Tendulkar scored 18,426 runs including 49 tons and in Tests, he has 15,921 runs to his name including 51 centuries.

Kohli, on the other hand, has scored 44 ODI?hundreds and 27 Test tons so far in his career, and is just 29 centuries away from equalling Tendulkar's feat.

According to Lee, three factors work in favour of the current India captain in surpassing Tendulkar's cricketing feats.

"It comes down to three things, there is one thing I would like to eliminate - so, you talk about talent as a batsman, he's definitely got that talent, eliminate that first and foremost," he said.

"Then fitness - Virat Kohli has got that fitness, so for me it is all about fitness at the age of 30 and also that mental strength, the mental capacity to get through those hard times, being away from home, from his wife, or when they will have children.

"He will do it easily with his talent, it comes down to his mental strength and if he stays fit enough and I believe he has got all those three components to go past Sachin,"?the former fast bowler added.

On Friday, Lee had termed Tendulkar a legend and wrote: "Happy birthday legend Sachin Tendulkar. Even though that the battles on the cricket field have now ceased, the friendships will last forever! Stay safe mate and have a wonderful celebration."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brett Lee Sachin Tendulkar
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp