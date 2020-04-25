STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Gautam Gambhir, Wasim Akram had big influence on me at KKR: Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep says that Gambhir continues to talk to him even after the end of the latter's stint at KKR and his playing career itself.

Published: 25th April 2020 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav spoke about the influence that Gautam Gambhir and Wasim Akram had on him in his early days at the Kolkata Knight Riders. Kuldeep said that Gambhir, who captained KKR to two titles in 2012 and 2014, gave him confidence by assuring him of a place in the team while Akram prepared him on the mental aspects of the game.

Kuldeep says that Gambhir continues to talk to him even after the end of the latter's stint at KKR and his playing career itself.

"Gauti bhai had a huge influence on me from the start of my stint at KKR," Kuldeep told the franchise's official website www.kkr.in. "He always spoke to me a lot. Not only during the time he was at KKR, but even after that, over these last two years.

"He always kept me motivated. Before the 2014 CLT20, he gave me a lot of confidence by telling me 'You'll play every game, just keep putting in the kind of effort you have shown.' When you get that kind of confidence from your captain, it becomes a huge plus point for any player. It helps you remain confident, and that translates into good performances."

Kuldeep said that he used to talk to Akram, a former Pakistan captain and one of the most successful fast bowlers of all time, during games in the dug-out and pick his brain.

"Wasim sir used to like me a lot too. He didn't speak much about bowling, but he prepared me a lot in terms of mentally taking on the game. He prepared me to take on different situations in different ways, and taught me how to react when batsmen put you under pressure," said Kuldeep.

"When he was at KKR, I used to sit with him and pick his brain a lot. I used to sit next to him in the dugout during matches and ask questions about real-time situations. I used to ask him what he would have done in certain situations, and he would test me by asking me what my approach would have been.

"So apart from Gauti bhai, he was someone who had a big influence on me during those early years. He also has a very good sense of humour, so it was great having him around."

Kuldeep started his Indian Premier League career at Mumbai Indians in 2012 but it was after he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 that he started rising up the ranks in domestic cricket, culminating in his international debut in a Test match against Australia in 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gautam Gambhir Wasim Akram KKR Kolkata Knight Riders Kuldeep Yadav
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp