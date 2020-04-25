STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I'll keep my options open: Beth Mooney on multiple offers from Big Bash clubs

Beth Mooney was the key cog in the batting wheel of Australia during their dream run in the quadrennial event.

Australian women's cricketer Beth Mooney

Australian women's cricketer Beth Mooney (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Australian women's cricketer Beth Mooney revealed that she has received multiple offers from Big Bash clubs and said that she will keep her options open before making any decision.

Mooney, who represents Brisbane Heat in Big Bash League, played a gutsy knock of 78 runs in the finals of ICC Women's T20 World Cup last month. She assisted Alyssa Healy in a partnership of 115 runs against India which saw Australia posting a tough target of 184.

"I've had a few really good offers from different clubs. I haven't really got anywhere with a decision yet, but as I said at the end of the last Big Bash season, it would take a lot for me to not be playing at Brisbane," cricket.com.au quoted Mooney as saying.

"But there's also plenty of opportunity out there to play with different people and under different coaches, so I'll keep my options open and hopefully have a decision in the next couple of weeks," she added.

The wicket-keeper batter boasts an incredible record in the domestic T20 competition, having slammed 1694 runs across her last three seasons.

On March 8, Australia lifted their fifth ICC Women's T20 World Cup. They defeated India in the final by 85 runs. Before this edition, Australia had won the tournament in 2010, 2012, 2014, and 2018.

