Kapil Dev to Imran Khan: Sachin Tendulkar reveals his favourite all-rounders

Sachin Tendulkar wants every person to stay indoors and follow the guidelines of the government as they fight the pandemic.

Published: 25th April 2020 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 47th birthday on Friday and interacting with fans, the legend also shared the list of his five favourite all-rounders in the world of cricket.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Connected show, he said: "I grew up watching the top five all-rounders of the world. I played with one of them which is Kapil Dev. Second would be when I had gone on to my first tour to Pakistan and played against Imran Khan.

"The third was playing against Sir Richard Hadlee on my second tour to New Zealand. Then in Australia I played against Malcom Marshall and Ian Botham. So, these are my top five all-rounders whom I grew up watching play and later, had the opportunity to play against them."

For someone who is considered a legend due to his achievements on the cricketing field, Tendulkar wants every person to stay indoors and follow the guidelines of the government as they fight the pandemic.

"My message to my loved ones is that for so many years they have wished well for me and my way of wishing well for them would be to give them a message that they should stay at home and be safe. Whenever I went out to bat, they wanted me to score runs and not get out. So here, I want them to stay safe and secure and stay healthy and not get out. Like they wanted me to stay in the crease, I want them to stay in the crease," he smiled.

