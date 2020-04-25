STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Most of us still not over World Cup semi-final loss: KL Rahul

Going back to his formative years, Rahul was asked to describe his exact moment where he scored a phenomenal 100 in Sydney.

Published: 25th April 2020 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

India's Lokesh Rahul looks upwards as he celebrates after scoring fifty runs. (Photo | AP)

India's Lokesh Rahul looks upwards as he celebrates after scoring fifty runs. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI:  Indias star player KL Rahul got up close and personal with television presenter and commentator Suhail Chandhok in the fifth episode of 'The Mind Behind. Red Bull athlete, K.L. Rahul revealed how he is spending time amidst the lockdown, his experience playing for RCB, and his formative years in the cricket field, who hed pick to bat for his life and much more in this fifth episode of 'The Mind Behind

Talking about how he is spending his time amidst lockdown, Rahul said: "Me and my family are in Bangalore. We're all safe. I'm just trying to do whatever I can, in terms of training and keeping busy. I haven't been or haven't really got to a place where it's annoying, I'm hanging in there! But yeah, it is it is quite nice to spend time at home and I remember when we kept playing (the team) for so long, all of us kept wanting a break, and now that we've got such a big break, we are like we don't want such a big break.

"I guess that's what this time is teaching all of us; the important things in life, the importance of being healthy and spending time with family. I got to spend my birthday with my family after a long, long time, so that felt very special."

Asked if he could change any match, Rahul said: "It has to be the World Cup semi-final. I think most of us are still not over that loss, it still haunts us sometimes. I can't imagine what the senior players must have felt but you know in a World Cup it just becomes even harder and knowing that we played so well in the entire tournament. Yeah, so, you I still wake up to that nightmare sometimes!"

Asked if he had to pick one cricketer to bat for his life, Rahul said: "I'll go with Virat (Kohli) because I know, everybody knows he is a great player. We share a great friendship and he will give it all to save my life."

Going back to his formative years, Rahul was asked to describe his exact moment where he scored a phenomenal 100 in Sydney.

"I think that innings, that series just changed the way I looked at myself, the confidence that I got from bouncing back so quickly and at an international stage, where, you know it's a dream for every player, was incredible. I realized that, you know, if I put my mind to it, there are things that I can achieve, that even I had never thought I could. So that innings did give me a great deal of confidence and it just changed who I was as a person and as a cricketer."

Commenting on social media and how it affects his family, sister or parents and stuff like that: "I think that's when you get affected the most. And as players when you see that your family's getting hurt, is when you start to react or you start to feel bad. But yeah, I'm hopeful that people will realize that end of the day, we are people as well. We are trying hard, we do the best, we are having sleepless nights, working ourselves for eight hours, 10 hours a day, sometimes staying away from family, and, you know, going through everything."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KL Rahul World Cup
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp