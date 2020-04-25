STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

MS Dhoni named captain of AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli's joint India-South Africa ODI team

In an Instagram Live session, both the players picked each other in the side and jointly selected the rest of the players in the team.f AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli's joint India-South Africa ODI team

Published: 25th April 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Indian skipper Virat Kohli (l) and wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli (l) and wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

BENGALURU: A combined South Africa and India ODI team picked by Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers would be led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the star pair said on Friday.

India skipper Kohli and ace South Africa batsman de Villiers were live on Instagram. The star Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pair spoke on a range of topics and at the end of the chat decided to make an ODI team comprising South African and Indian players.

It included Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, M.S. Dhoni (captain), Yuvraj Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dale Steyn, Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada.

de Villiers spoke highly of India's World Cup-winning captain Dhoni, saying he has never played with him but always held high respect.

"I have always had world of respect for him, he is always calm and knows the game well," said the 36-year old.

Talking about their friendship, de Villiers said it is timeless while Kohli added it is based on trust.

"We will be through this (COVID-19) sooner than we think. We just need to stay positive," Kohli said, signing off.

ALSO READ | He's an absolute clown: Kohli trolls Yuzvendra Chahal for TikTok videos

Kohli and de Villiers on Friday decided to auction their 2016 IPL knock bats, shirts and gloves online with the proceeds from that going for the coronavirus cause and for an organisation that supports getting meals on peoples' tables.

The online platform is part of de Villiers' social activities in helping those in need and Kohli also promised to bring his foundation on board so that the cause is mutually beneficial to both India and South Africa.

On May 14 in 2016, de Villiers smashed an unbeaten 52-ball 129 while Kohli slammed 109 off just 55 deliveries to guide RCB to a 144-run win over Gujarat Lions. RCB had posted 248/4, the second-highest score in IPL history.

Ind-SA ODI Squad:

Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, M.S. Dhoni (captain), Yuvraj Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dale Steyn, Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MS Dhoni Virat Kohli AB de Villiers
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp