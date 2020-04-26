STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Big fan of Rahul Dravid: SRH's Vijay Shankar tells David Warner

Shankar was doing an Instagram Live session with Australian batsman David Warner on the official handle of the IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad.

Vijay Shankar during training. (Photo EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: All-rounder Vijay Shankar on Sunday said that he used to look up to former batsman Rahul Dravid while growing up.

The all-rounder said that he started following Dravid after the batsman's match-winning knock at the Adelaide Oval against Australia.

"I looked up to Rahul Dravid growing up, I became a big fan of him after the Adelaide Test in 2003, that was an amazing knock," Shankar told Warner during the Instagram Live session.

Shankar last played a match for India in 2019 against West Indies at Manchester.

In the 2003 Test against Australia, the hosts piled on 556 runs in the first innings, owing to Ricky Ponting's knock of 242 runs.

India was struggling at 85/4 and it was then that Dravid and VVS Laxman got together to form a 303-run stand.

Dravid went on to play a knock of 233 runs to take India's total to 523.

India then went on to bundle out Australia for 196 runs in the second innings.

Dravid played an unbeaten knock of 72 runs in the second innings to take India over the line by four wickets.

This win by India is still remembered as one of the greatest victories in the history of Test cricket.

