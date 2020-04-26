Hima Das tells Suresh Raina that Sachin Tendulkar is her role model

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Sprinter Hima Das on Sunday said that former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar is her role model and the biggest inspiration.

Das revealed this during an Instagram Live session with India batsman Suresh Raina.

When Raina asked Das about her role model, she replied: "My role model is Sachin Tendulkar, I still remember talking to him. When I saw him, I ended up crying. It was the best moment for me. Meeting your role model is a big moment for everyone and no one can forget that."

Raina also said that everyone can learn a lot when Tendulkar is around.

"Whenever he used to be there in the dressing room, there was a lot to learn. He is down to earth. He recently had his 47th birthday. He took his mother's blessings," Raina said.

Ace sprinter Das had clinched five gold medals last year. She won the fifth medal at the Nove Mesto Athletics Meet on July 20, 2019.

She had clocked a timing of 52.09 seconds to complete the 400m race, registering her season-best timing. Hima also won gold in 200m in Tabor Athletic Meet.

Hima, known as 'Dhing Express', won three gold medals at different events -- Klado Athletic Meet, Kunto Athletics Meet, and Poznan Athletics Grand Prix.