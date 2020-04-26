STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
You are very annoying on social media, will block you: Chris Gayle tells Y Chahal 

Chahal is one of the most busiest India cricketers on social media and with the coronavirus-forced lockdown in place, he is spending more time than ever on various platforms.

NEW DELHI: Big-hitting West Indies opener Chris Gayle says India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is "very annoying" on social media and he is going to block him.

"I am going to tell TikTok to block you as well, seriously. You are very annoying on social media man. You need to get off social media right now. We are tired of Chahal. I don't wanna see you in my life again. I am gonna block you," Gayle said during a live session on Instagram.

With no cricket due to coronavirus pandemic, players are engaging with fans these days on social media to keep themselves busy.

Chris Gayle

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli had referred to Chahal as a clown during a live video session with former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers.

"Have you seen his TikTok videos? You should go and check out Yuzvendra Chahal's TikTok videos," said Kohli.

"You will not believe this guy is playing international cricket and he is 29-year-old. Just go and look at his videos. He's an absolute clown."

