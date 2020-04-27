STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FICA stresses on transparency in deciding pay cuts

While FICA is prepared to wait and see how the landscape looks once action resumes, it has asked the boards to create space for T20 leagues and international cricket to coexist.

IPL, which acts a big source of income for a lot of players, stands suspended and with many boards exploring pay-cuts. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the cricketing community staring at uncertain times, Federation of International Cricketers’ Association (FICA) has urged ICC and member boards to be transparent while dealing with financial matters.

IPL, which acts a big source of income for a lot of players, stands suspended and with many boards exploring pay-cuts, FICA has admitted that drastic reductions might create a scenario where players might overlook national contracts in favour of lucrative domestic T20 leagues.

Even though BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has told a national daily that it is not considering pay-cuts for players, the situation isn’t the same for others. Cricket Australia is already exploring the option with its players open to the idea provided there is transparency. FICA CEO Tom Moffat felt that transparent discussions should be the way forward.

“Whilst this is a public health crisis first and foremost, there are already, and will continue to be economic impacts from the Covid-19 situation in cricket, as in every industry. This is a time for the game’s stakeholders to work collaboratively, and the key to getting the best outcomes is transparency and the sharing of the best possible information, including with the players,” Moffat told Express.

“That should be happening at ICC level and domestically. Boards and leagues should be sharing information with players’ associations where they exist, and with players directly where they don’t.”
Apart from Australia, Cricket South Africa (CSA), New Zealand Cricket (NZC) might follow the same route since they are grappling with financial constraints.

NZC had incurred losses last year, while CSA is hoping for a limited-over series against India to boost its situation. With Sri Lanka, West Indies, Pakistan and Bangladesh not having a broadcast deal as yet,  players dumping national contracts cannot be ruled out.

While FICA is prepared to wait and see how the landscape looks once action resumes, it has asked the boards to create space for T20 leagues and international cricket to coexist. “We know that earnings are one of the drivers of player career decisions, and as with all workers, players want to build secure futures for families. We don’t know what the landscape is going to look like on the back of the current situation, but a reduction in the ability for boards to retain players could potentially expedite flight of talent towards domestic leagues,” Moffat noted.

The immediate threat looms around World Test Championship with boards, including BCCI, calling for the event to be paused for a year. While there are no suggestions as yet from players, FICA believes in case the Future Tours Programme is reworked, it should retain the context factor in mind.

“FICA has advocated for meaningful context in all formats of international cricket for many years, and we know that players want to play in events that matter,” remarked Moffat. “The Test Championship, although far from a perfect competition structure, was a step towards that in Test cricket, and we urge the game to continue to move in that direction. There is a risk that the challenges posed by the current situation will lead to countries reverting to more regional thinking including around scheduling and game economics.”

