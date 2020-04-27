STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Many thought I wouldn't last long in Indian jersey: Bumrah tells Yuvraj

The Indian pacer made this revelation during a live session on Instagram with former India batsman Yuvraj Singh.

Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah’s unique bowling action (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jasprit Bumrah has risen rapidly to become one of the leading fast bowlers in the world but he says many thought that he would be the "last person to play for India" given his unusual bowling action.

"Many people told me that I won't play for long, there was an expectation that the last person to play for the country would be me," said Bumrah when Yuvraj asked him about his high-arm bowling action.

"They told me that I would just play the Ranji Trophy.

But I kept on improving and I persisted with my action," said the 26-year-old, who made his India debut in January 2016 following his exploits in the IPL.

Bumrah has gone on to play 64 ODIs, 50 T20s and 14 Tests for the country.

He made his Test debut in January 2018 and in quick time, became Virat Kohli's go to bowler even in the five-day format.

During the chat, Yuvraj reminded Bumrah that he had predicted that the pacer would go on to become the "number one bowler in the world".

And he did in 2017 when he reached the spot in the T20 rankings.

