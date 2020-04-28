STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

I have spoken to Prithvi Shaw about life on and off the pitch, says Sachin Tendulkar

However, Tendulkar was not comfortable when asked what exactly was discussed during his multiple sessions with Shaw.

Published: 28th April 2020 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: He has been a model sportsman all his life and it was hardly a surprise when Sachin Tendulkar became a guide to the young Prithvi Shaw, helping him deal with life on 22 yards and off it during a rough patch.

The 20-year-old Shaw had a sensational Test debut as the second youngest Test centurion from India before an ankle injury and a failed dope test kept him out for 16 months.

Some disciplinary issues have also been talked about quite often in Indian cricket circles for some time now.

It was at this point that Tendulkar came into the picture and mentored Shaw as he negotiated a very precarious phase of life during which nascent careers can go southbound.

"Yes, it's true. I have had a number of interactions over the years with Prithvi. He is a very talented player and I am happy to help him. I spoke to him about cricket and also about life beyond cricket field," Tendulkar told PTI during an interaction.

However, Tendulkar was not comfortable when asked what exactly was discussed during his multiple sessions with Shaw.

"I believe if a youngster has approached me and sought guidance, there should be an element of confidentiality attached to it, at least from my side. So, I would not like to tell you what the discussions were," the iconic batsman said.

But Shaw, of late, has been very vocal about the guidance he got from the senior Mumbikar.

"That's fine. If Prithvi wants to speak about it, it's his choice."

Tendulkar said that he has always been open to guiding youngsters who would seek him out individually.

And there are a number of others, with whom he speaks on a one-on-one basis apart from Shaw.

"I have spoken and guided a lot of youngsters at an individual level. I have maintained that if anyone feels that I can be of any help in guiding them about their game, I am always open to the idea," the maestro said.

Not only Shaw, even India captain Virat Kohli sought Tendulkar's suggestions as recently as the Pink Ball Test against Bangladesh in November last year.

"I spoke to Sachin paaji on the evening of the first day and he made a very interesting point as well. Probably with the pink ball, you have to treat the second session like the morning session when it's getting darker and the ball starts to swing and seam.

"So first session you invariably play like you play from lunch to tea in a normal timing Test match, then the second session would be like a morning session and the last session is like that evening session," Kohli, who became India's first pink ball centurion, told mediapersons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar Prithvi Shaw
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp