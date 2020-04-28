STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In tough times, Tamil Nadu cricketers feel safe due to government jobs

CHENNAI: Sportspersons world over are a worried lot these days as the coronavirus-induced lockdown and cancellation of sporting events have left them with no income. In India too, many athletes, who do not get regular income from their respective boards, are worried about their future.

Cricketers may be better off than most sportsmen from other disciplines. But only those with central contracts with the BCCI are better placed to survive the tough times. Even first-class cricketers have to sustain themselves once the season is over as they are paid on per-match basis.

A handful of cricketers from Tamil Nadu, who joined the Income Tax Department on sports quota a few years back, however, have been able to buck the trend. Apart from a secure job, they have several avenues like Ranji Trophy, club cricket and Tamil Nadu Premier League to earn a livelihood.

S Suresh Kumar, M Kaushik Gandhi, KH Gopinath, Anand Subramanian, M Mohammed, M Prabhu, Suresh Babu are some of the players working for the department in Chennai and Puducherry.S Suresh Kumar, who leads Madras Cricket Club in the TNCA First Division league, believes the quest for a stable life prompted him to join the department.

“As Ranji Trophy was getting more and more competitive and keeping in mind the shelf-life of a cricketer, I decided to take up the job five years ago. Looking back, the decision looks sensible keeping in mind what is happening to sports and sportspersons across the globe. A secure job with the government gives you a cushion,’’ said Suresh.

The genial all-rounder, who works as an IT inspector in Puducherry, is also playing for the Cricket Association of Puducherry in the Ranji Trophy. Till shifting to Puducherry, he had also played in the TNPL.“I also play for Income Tax and attend office regularly. Now due to lockdown, I am not going to the office and spending time with my family. After May 3 we have to go to the office,’’ explained Suresh.

Tamil Nadu batsman Kaushik Gandhi, who works in Chennai, also agrees with Suresh. “About four-five years back on the insistence of my mother, I joined Income Tax. It’s a blessing in disguise and provides the much-required insulation that a sportsman requires. I am playing for Jolly Rovers in the TNCA league and they are taking care of all the players,’’ said Gandhi, who also plays in the TNPL.

Tamil Nadu coach D Vasu insists that not just cricketers but every sportsman should look to take up a job that gives him/her stability in life. “Luckily we in Tamil Nadu have a good corporate culture in cricket and players are taken care of well. But yes, the shelf-life is less. After playing days are over, you need to work. So if one manages to get a good permanent job while playing it is good. Having said that players need to develop other skills to sustain. All cannot be good coaches or umpires once they retire,’’ opined Vasu.

