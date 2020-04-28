STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VVS Laxman starts online sessions with Bengal cricketers

The sessions were more about mental issues, mindset for the game rather than technique.

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman (File | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Bengal players had their first online class under VVS Laxman -- former India great and the team's batting consultant for the project Vision Programme.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) had sent videos of each player to Laxman in a bid to keep the knowledge transfer going amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our cricketers are at home yet working out under the guidance of the trainers. We also need to keep them in the proper frame of mind. And the right way to do it was to engage them with mentors and coaches who would analyse their performances from the previous season and chalk out ways to overcome the challenges," said CAB President Avishek Dalmiya.

Laxman along with Bengal coach Arun Lal, Bengal manager-cricket operations Joydeep Mukherjee and Bengal U-23 coach Sourashis Lahiri had two separate 45-minute sessions with Bengal players Abhishek Raman and Kazi Junaid Saifi on Monday. The sessions were more about mental issues, mindset for the game rather than technique.

"It was a very useful and important session today. Laxman sir was sharing his experience with me, how it is normal to be nervous, to be doubtful but at the same time one needs to keep faith in himself and his abilities. What I learnt today is cricket is a learning process and you have to be consistent in your thought and preparation," Kazi said.

"We talked about our last season. What were my mindset through the season. A session with lot to learn from and how to prepare the mindset during ups and downs of the season," said Raman.

Joydeep explained how it will help the players to prepare mentally.

"This is a very good concept. The session was not much about technique but it was more about mental issues and mindset for the game. We will do these sessions with not only the senior players but also with the U16, U19 and U23 players once the lockdown is over and travelling is allowed."

