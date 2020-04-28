STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | After Yuvraj mocks his batting, Bumrah shares clip of match-winning 2017 knock

This post from Bumrah comes after former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had roasted the 26-year-old over his batting skills.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday shared an old clip of his 2017 knock which played a key role in Gujarat's win over Goa in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match.

Taking to Twitter, Bumrah said: "On popular demand (mostly by Yuvraj Singh), here's presenting Jasprit Bumrah's match-winning knock of 2017!"

Batting for Gujarat, Bumrah had scored 42 runs off just 20 balls and helped his side post a total of 277/9. Gujarat then bowled out Goa for 199, winning the match by 78 runs.

This post from Bumrah comes after former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had roasted the 26-year-old over his batting skills. During a recent Instagram Live session, Yuvraj told Bumrah: "You have a highest of 10 in ODIs, 10 in Tests, and 16 runs in IPL. You have a total of 82 runs in 80 first-class class games."

However, Bumrah was quick to point out one particular inning of his of which he is proud of. He reminded everyone of his unbeaten 42-run knock against Goa in Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2017. "I have a highest of 20-ball 42 runs against Goa," he replied.

Bumrah made his ODI and T20I debut in 2016 with a Test call-up coming in 2018. The 26-year old is now regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the business with 104 wickets in ODIs from 64 games and 68 scalps in just 14 Test matches.

