You are worse than coronavirus, Gayle calls out former teammate Sarwan

The big-hitting Gayle, who has since moved to St.Lucia Zouks, blamed Sarwan for an alleged fallout with Tallawahs franchise.

Veteran West Indies batsman Chris gayle (ICC Twitter Photo)

By PTI

JAMAICA: Flamboyant West Indies opener Chris Gayle has called his former teammate Ramnaresh Sarwan "worse than coronavirus", accusing the Guyanese of plotting his exit from Caribbean Premier League outfit Jamaica Tallawahs.

The big-hitting Gayle, who has since moved to St.Lucia Zouks, blamed Sarwan for an alleged fallout with Tallawahs franchise, which did not retain him for the 2020 season after playing for them as a marquee player last year.

The opener claimed that Sarwan was behind his ouster as the former middle-order batsman wanted to take control of the franchise.

"Sarwan, you are worse than the coronavirus right now," Gayle said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

"What transpired with the Tallawahs, you have a big part to play because you and the owner are like this (very close).

"You were the one at my last birthday party here in Jamaica, giving big speech about how far we have come."

Sarwan is the assistant coach of Jamaica Tallawahs.

Continuing his ballistic attack on his former West Indies teammate, Gayle went on, "Sarwan, you are a snake. You are so vindictive. You are so immature. You still stabbing people in the back.

"When are you planning to change? Don't even consider seeing the 'Universe Boss' and saying 'Yo Chris' because I am telling you this straight up, that's it."

Gayle played his first four CPL seasons with Tallawahs before turning out for St.Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the next two seasons respectively.

He returned to Tallawahs the previous season as a marquee player before his alleged fall-out with the franchise.

