Cricket South Africa has asked me to lead Proteas again, reveals AB de Villiers

Published: 29th April 2020 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

AB de Villiers. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Cricket South Africa has asked AB de Villiers "to lead the national side once again" but the dashing batsman wants to ensure that he is in top form when the time comes for donning the national colours.

De Villiers, an explosive batsman, announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in May, 2018 but of late there has been talks of an imminent return in the national team.

"The desire is there from my side to play for South Africa and have been asked by Cricket South Africa to lead the Proteas again," the 36-year-old De Villiers, who played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20s, said during Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

But the former captain said that he will only make a comeback if he feels that he is good enough to play at the international level even though he has been a regular on franchise circuit.

"The most important thing to me is that I have got to be in top form and I have got to be better than the player next to me.

If I feel I deserve my spot in the side, it becomes much easier for me to feel that I should be part of the playing XI," he said.

"I have not been part of the Proteas for a while and I feel that it's important for myself and for other people to see that I am still good enough to be there," he said.

South Africa coach Mark Boucher had earlier said that De Villiers would be considered in the national team for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia only if he shows good form and proves himself to be the "best man for the job".

But in wake of COVID-19, De Villiers is still not sure when next round of cricket will be played.

"However, with the virus going around, I don't know what's going to happen with the schedule," he signed off.

