Plans afoot for cricketers’ return

It is understood that when it ends, the team will be given at least a month before the next assignment, keeping in mind the wellbeing of players.

Published: 29th April 2020 08:31 AM

Strength & conditioning coach Nick Webb has been monitoring players.

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: BCCI isn’t only just counting losses at the moment. The board has already directed its medical wing and team management to chart a roadmap for the players’ smooth reintegration back into the fold once the lockdown is officially lifted.

Like all other athletes, cricketers have been sticking to indoor training. As previously reported by this newspaper, strength and conditioning coach Nick Webb has given specific training programmes, depending on players’ accessibility to fitness equipment.

While most have a small gym at home, it is still cannot come close to their usual rigorous regimens. Most players have been sticking to weights and regular exercise as they don’t have the luxury of space.

BCCI doesn’t want to take chances with players once the lockdown ends. In the coming days, the medical team will discuss with the management about the road ahead, with contracted players expected to assemble at a secure place with minimum access to outside world. They will be given new training programmes, depending on where they are placed in terms of fitness. Skill-based training sets will be slowly added to their routines.

“There will be a programme depending on the advisory we get from the government,” said a BCCI official.

“Since they are indoors, we have to take care of the mental aspect too. An athlete’s body is used to certain routines. This long gap would have affected it. That has to be managed well. Life after lockdown won’t be simple. You have to be cautious about social-distancing for a while, even as a team. Once that happens, skill-based training will take over.”

With regards to competitive cricket, chances of players featuring directly in an international fixture look slim. Discussions are underway about camps.

The management is likely to request BCCI for at least a four, five-week window before the next international assignment.

“It is similar to how a player returns from injury. The process will take its time and it won’t be rushed,” the official added.

