STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Coronavirus outbreak will not affect women's sport: Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry

Women's cricket has enjoyed unprecedented attention in the recent years, with about 86,000 spectators attending the Twenty20 World Cup final.

Published: 30th April 2020 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Ellyse Perry. (Photo | AFP)

Ellyse Perry. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Amidst concerns that cash-strapped governing bodies will give priority to men's events over less-lucrative women's fixtures once the health crisis triggered by COVID-19 pandemic is over, star Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry believes that women sport will emerge unscathed.

Sporting activities around the world have been brought to a grinding halt by the coronavirus outbreak.

Boards like Cricket Australia are facing a financial crisis and were forced to lay off majority of their staff but Perry believes that governing bodies will look for new ways of revenue generation.

"Sport in general is resilient and I can't actually see it having a long-lasting negative effect," Perry told the Australian Associated Press.

"It's certainly made organisations rethink how they run their sports and their codes and potentially strip it back to what is really important.

"That's not necessarily a bad thing. I don't think it's going to affect women's sport. It's become so apparent that if you want all your population engaging in your code you need to engage all the population. And part of that is having women's involvement," she added.

Women's cricket has enjoyed unprecedented attention in the recent years, with about 86,000 spectators attending the Twenty20 World Cup final between Australia and India, last month.

"It's still very much an area for growth and that might be even more apparent after coronavirus because codes are going to have to keep finding new revenue streams."

The 29-year-old believes the Australian women's team could be the first side to resume cricket.

The Australian women's team could go ahead with its tour of Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand at the start of the summer if travel exemptions for athletes between the two countries are applied.

"It might be the case that either the Aussie women's team or Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) might be the first cricket to start up again. I think there is a lot of scope in that," Perry said.

The all-rounder is of the opinion that the WBBL has a good chance of getting a stand-alone window in case the men T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia in October-November, is postponed.

"I was probably a little fearful for this WBBL because of the men's T20 World Cup. I think it probably would have got swallowed in that.

"If the men's World Cup doesn't go ahead then it's a really good chance for us to have a stand-alone window," Perry said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 Australia womens sports womens cricket Ellyse Perry
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp