Ravi Shastri headlines online session of BCCI coaches

The senior team support staff comprising Shastri, bowling Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar were part of one such interaction, last week.

Published: 30th April 2020 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

India head coach Ravi Shastri

India head coach Ravi Shastri (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Coaches involved with the senior and junior teams, including India head coach Ravi Shastri, are making productive use of staying at home by having online interactions "for exchange of ideas".

National Cricket Academy (NCA) head Rahul Dravid is the man behind the idea.

The online session was also attended by junior and NCA coaches including Paras Mhambrey, Narendra Hirwani, Abhay Sharma and Sitanshu Kotak.

"It wasn't an online coaching class. You can say it was an interaction where you give ideas and listen to the mindset and plans of other coaches. There has only been one such session but it is likely to be a regular affair," an NCA offcial told PTI.

"If senior coaches like Shastri, Arun and Sridhar are also part of the interaction, you are bound to learn something from their rich international experience.

"At the moment, it is lockdown so it was easier to organise this. It remains to be seen how often it can be done when things are normal and the Indian team is on duty," the official added.

The exercise's aim is to bring in more synergy in the work of national teams (senior, India A and under-19).

All global sporting activity has come to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is no clarity when the Indian team takes the field next, having played last in New Zealand in the first week of March.

