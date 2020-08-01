STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

I think Dhoni is past his best, says Former India selector​ Roger Binny

According to his teammates, Dhoni looked in good touch in the training sessions that were held by CSK in March.

Published: 01st August 2020 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

India's MS Dhoni, second right, carries his bats before batting in the nets during a training session.

MS Dhoni. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former India cricketer and selector Roger Binny feels wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni is past his prime now and that is evident from the way he has been playing cricket in the last two seasons.

Dhoni last played for Team India in the semifinal of the 2019 ICC World Cup in Manchester where they sufferred a heartbreaking 18-run defeat against New Zealand.

"He (MS Dhoni) has lost a bit of fitness. There are younger players coming through the system. He was good enough to pass on the gloves to the younger players which is good of him but yeah, I think he is past his best," Binny said during an interaction on Sportskeeda's Facebook page.

"Seeing him the last couple of seasons, he is easily past his best cricket which he has played, which we have seen him capable of doing," he added.

Dhoni was gearing up to take part in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League in March, knowing a good performance in the cash-rich league for Chennai Super Kings could help him seal a place in the squad for T20 World Cup Down Under.

However, due to coronavirus pandemic, the IPL was initially postponed indefinitely before BCCI finally deciding to host the tournament in UAE starting September 19. The decision came after ICC postponed the T20 World Cup.

According to his teammates, Dhoni looked in good touch in the training sessions that were held before the original starting date of the tournament i.e. March 29. The CSK management held a training camp at the Chepauk Stadium in early March where Dhoni was present.

"Honestly speaking, whenever a cricketer makes a comeback after such a long break, people think that he will be a bit rusty. But I am sure he was doing something at Ranchi because when Dhoni landed in the camp, he didn't look rusty at all. His routine work was -- he played five-six balls and then used to clear the fence," CSK spinner Piyush Chawla told Aakash Chopra on the latter's YouTube channel, last month.

"He batted for long. In fact, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Dhoni and Murali Vijay....there were limited players in the camp and there were a number of bowlers. So everyone batted for long - 2-2:30 hours every day. Every batsman played 200-250 balls," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Roger Binny Mahendra Singh Dhoni
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp