On this day, last year: Steve Smith made stunning return to Test cricket

Smith finished the five-match series with 774 runs and he was named as Player of the Series.

Published: 01st August 2020

Australia's Steve Smith celebrates after reaching his century during play on the fourth day of the first Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia in Birmingham. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It was on August 1, 2019, when Australian batsman Steve Smith made a stunning return to the longest format of the game.

Smith was returning to Test cricket after being banned for one year for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in 2018.

The right-handed batsman went on to register a century on his return to Test cricket in the first Ashes Test against England at Birmingham.

Smith came to bat with Australia at 17/2 in the first innings and the side was in a spot of bother.

The visitors were then reduced to 122/8 and Smith had a monumental task at his disposal.

However, he went on to stitch a 88-run stand with Peter Siddle for the ninth wicket to take Australia's total past the 200-run mark.

Smith eventually played a knock of 144 runs to take Australia's total to 284 in the first innings.

England, then registered a score of 374 runs in the first innings, gaining a lead of 90 runs over the visitors.

However, Smith (142) also registered a century in the second innings to give England a target of 398 to win the first Test.

The hosts then capitulated for 146, giving Australia a win by 251 runs.

Australia had retained the Ashes urn as the 2019 series against England ended in a 2-2 draw.

Smith finished the five-match series with 774 runs and he was named as Player of the Series.

The 31-year-old Smith is currently the number one ranked ICC Test batsman with 911 points and is closely followed by India skipper Virat Kohli with 886 points.

Smith was last seen in action against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series. After the first ODI, the series between the two sides was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

