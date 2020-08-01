STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

South Africa's tours of West Indies and Sri Lanka postponed indefinitely

With the IPL 2020 scheduled in the UAE from September 19 to November 8, the international players will have to fulfill commitments to their respective franchises.

Published: 01st August 2020 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith (File | AP)

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith (File | AP)

By ANI

JOHANESSBURG: South Africa men's tours of the West Indies and Sri Lanka have been postponed indefinitely, Cricket South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith has confirmed on Saturday.

Proteas were originally slated to tour the Caribbean in July-August to play two Tests and five T20Is while Sri Lanka Tour had three ODIs and as many T20Is scheduled for June but both the tours were postponed earlier because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"West Indies has been postponed indefinitely. We are struggling to find a time with the IPL being fitted in. It looks like our players are going to be needed from the beginning of September, government-permitting, and travel permitting. Sri Lanka also [postponed]," ESPNcricinfo quoted Smith as saying.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave had recently said they were looking at September to host South Africa for either five T20Is or two Tests, but there is a slim gap between the CPL, that ends on September 10 in Trinidad, and the IPL, which is set to start on September 19 in the UAE.

With the IPL 2020 scheduled in the UAE from September 19 to November 8, the international players will have to fulfill commitments to their respective franchises.

"I expect that once things get up and running, our team, on the men's side, I would say from November onwards, if all goes well, it will be a really busy period for South African cricket, probably playing in times that we haven't played before and trying to cram in a lot of the missed tours," Smith said.

South Africa last toured India in March to play the three-match ODI series. However, the first match of the series got washed out due to rain before the series was eventually postponed following the outbreak of coronavirus. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
South Africa West Indies Sri Lanka
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp