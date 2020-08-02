STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

IPL has nothing to do with MS Dhoni's international career, says Ashish Nehra

Dhoni last played for Team India in the semifinal of the 2019 ICC World Cup in Manchester where they suffered a heartbreaking 18-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

Published: 02nd August 2020 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) shares a light moment with Ashish Nehra. (Photo | AFP)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) shares a light moment with Ashish Nehra. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former India fast-bowler Ashish Nehra feels the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will have no bearing on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's international career.

Dhoni last played for Team India in the semifinal of the 2019 ICC World Cup in Manchester where they suffered a heartbreaking 18-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

It was being touted that Dhoni's performance at this year's IPL could help him seal a spot in the squad for T20 World Cup. However, due to coronavirus pandemic, the IPL was initially postponed indefinitely before BCCI finally deciding to host the tournament in UAE starting September 19.

The decision to do so came after ICC postponed the T20 World Cup, which was scheduled to take place Down Under from October 18 to November 15.

"As far as M.S. Dhoni's international career is concerned I don't think this IPL has anything to do with it. If you're a selector, you're a captain, you're a coach then the most important thing is that if he is ready to play, he will be my number one name on the list," Nehra said on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.

"As much as I know M.S. Dhoni, I think he has played his last game for India happily. Dhoni has nothing to prove."

"And we all discuss these things as media people you can say because he has not announced his retirement, so that's where may be I think he will take a call and only he can tell what's in his mind," he added.

Nehra also pointed towards Dhoni's innings in the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand and stated till he was in the middle, India had a chance of progressing into the final.

"For me, M.S. Dhoni's game never came down. In the last game that he played, India had a chance of reaching the World Cup final till the time M.S. Dhoni was there and the minute he got run out everybody lost hope," Nehra recalled.

"So it shows where his game was even at that time. He knows how to run the team, he knows how to push youngsters forward and all these things I don't need to repeat again and again.

"I don't think this IPL makes any difference in M.S. Dhoni's stature or his aura as a player. I don't think a tournament like the IPL should be Dhoni's selection criteria, it's probably just a talking point," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ashish Nehra IPL 2020 MS Dhoni
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp