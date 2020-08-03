STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BCCI SOP: 60 plus Arun Lal can't coach Bengal, Baroda may miss Whatmore

Both Lal and Whatmore won't be able to join the pre-season training camp.

Published: 03rd August 2020 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI

BCCI (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BCCI's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for state associations bar 60-plus individuals from taking part in the training camp, potentially affecting Arun Lal and Australian Dav Whatmore, who are coaches of Bengal and Baroda respectively.

Whatmore, 66, was appointed in April while Lal, 65, guided Bengal to the Ranji Tropohy final in March.

"Individuals who are over the age of 60 years, viz support staff, umpires, ground staff and those indviduals with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, weakened immunity, should be considered vulnerable and are believed to have higher risk of severe COVID-19," read one of the guidelines from BCCI's 100-page SOP, which is in possession of PTI.

"All such individuals should be discouraged from participating in camp activities unless suitable guidelines are issued by the government," it stated.

Both Lal and Whatmore won't be able to join the pre-season training camp.

CAB president Avishek Dalmiya was unavailable for a comment but a senior BCCI official said, "This is SOP. It will be very difficult for any teams to breach the protocols. It is unfortunate that someone like Lal ji or Whatmore might have to miss out," the official said.

Players will have to sign a consent form before resuming training at their respective centres, the BCCI Sunday stated in its SOPs to state associations, which also barred anyone over 60 years of age and individuals with underlying medical conditions.

As per its 100-page long Standard Operating Procedure, the players will have to sign the form acknowledging the risks involved with training resumption amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2019-2020 domestic season ended in March but the upcoming season, which usually starts in August, is set to be a curtained one due to the health crisis.

"The health and safety of players, staff and stakeholders will be the sole responsibility of respective State Cricket Associations," read the BCCI guidelines on resumption of cricket, which is in PTI's possession.

Support staff, officials and ground staff over 60 years of age and with individuals with underlying medical conditions are barred from attending training camps until "suitable guidelines are issued by the Government".

From travelling to the stadium to training there, the players will have to follow strict safety protocols.

Before the commencement of the camp, the medical team should acquire travel and medical history (past 2 weeks) of all players and staff through an online questionnaire.

Any players and staff suspected to have COVID-19-like symptoms should undergo PCR tests for COVID-19.

"Two tests one day apart (Day 1 & Day 3) should be done to account for false negatives. If both the test results are negative, only then they should be included in the camp," read the SOPs.

The players will have to wear a N95 mask (without a valved respirator) on the way to the stadium and will be encouraged to wear eyewear in public places as well as during training.

"A webinar before commencement and in-person education workshop on Day 1 of the camp must be conducted by the CMO (Chief Medical Officer) for all players & staff." Players are advised to take their own transportation on way to the stadium.

Following the ICC's ban, the players are barred from using saliva.

