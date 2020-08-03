IPL 2020: BCCI asks franchises to delay departure to UAE for early preparations

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Some of the franchises including Chennai Super Kings, who were planning to reach the United Arab Emirates (UAE) early to start preparations, have been asked to delay their departure.

It is understood that the BCCI is taking note of the rush to book training facilities at the three venues. It has told the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) not to commit to any franchise.

Ever since the BCCI confirmed UAE as venue for this year's Indian Premier League, franchises began their groundwork.

Chennai Super Kings, for instance, were planning to reach by August 10 to give their players time to prepare as most of their top players are on the wrong side of 30s and without international game time for more than a year.

Even Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are understood to have explored the possibility of reaching early to wear off the rustiness.

But the ECB has brought it to the notice of BCCI that franchises have been trying to book the facilities, as there are only three stadiums available.

Hence, the BCCI had to step in and put in a new diktat so that all the franchises get adequate time to make use of the facilities. There are indications that the franchises will be allowed to use the facilities from August 27, with a roster to be made accordingly.

Facilities in Sharjah are understood to be not as good as in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. BCCI plans to rotate venues if franchises have an issue with it.



Test every five days



Meanwhile, the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) which is yet to be circulated to the franchises, will also include a time table of how frequently players have to undergo COVID-19 tests.

While it is mandatory for them to carry negative reports before they board the flight, upon arrival they would be subjected to one test.

There would be one on the third day and another on the sixth. Only then will players be allowed to enter the bio-secure bubble, from which they cannot step out under any circumstances. Then on, there would be a test every five days. Franchises can take more tests if they intend to.

With regards to franchise officials, BCCI is planning to keep them away from the players' bio-secure bubble and they won’t be allowed to come in close contact with the players. It is possible that franchise officials above 60 will be told not to travel to UAE. Similar guidelines are likely for support staff too.