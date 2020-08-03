STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

IPL 2020: BCCI asks franchises to delay departure to UAE for early preparations

The ECB has brought it to the notice of BCCI that franchises have been trying to book the facilities, as there are only three stadiums available.

Published: 03rd August 2020 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

(L-R) Chennai Super Kings’ Piyush Chawla, KM Asif, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni during a practice session in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)

(L-R) Chennai Super Kings’ Piyush Chawla, KM Asif, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Some of the franchises including Chennai Super Kings, who were planning to reach the United Arab Emirates (UAE) early to start preparations, have been asked to delay their departure.

It is understood that the BCCI is taking note of the rush to book training facilities at the three venues. It has told the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) not to commit to any franchise.

Ever since the BCCI confirmed UAE as venue for this year's Indian Premier League, franchises began their groundwork.

Chennai Super Kings, for instance, were planning to reach by August 10 to give their players time to prepare as most of their top players are on the wrong side of 30s and without international game time for more than a year.

Even Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are understood to have explored the possibility of reaching early to wear off the rustiness.

But the ECB has brought it to the notice of BCCI that franchises have been trying to book the facilities, as there are only three stadiums available.

Hence, the BCCI had to step in and put in a new diktat so that all the franchises get adequate time to make use of the facilities. There are indications that the franchises will be allowed to use the facilities from August 27, with a roster to be made accordingly.

Facilities in Sharjah are understood to be not as good as in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. BCCI plans to rotate venues if franchises have an issue with it.

Test every five days

Meanwhile, the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) which is yet to be circulated to the franchises, will also include a time table of how frequently players have to undergo COVID-19 tests.

While it is mandatory for them to carry negative reports before they board the flight, upon arrival they would be subjected to one test.

There would be one on the third day and another on the sixth. Only then will players be allowed to enter the bio-secure bubble, from which they cannot step out under any circumstances. Then on, there would be a test every five days. Franchises can take more tests if they intend to.

With regards to franchise officials, BCCI is planning to keep them away from the players' bio-secure bubble and they won’t be allowed to come in close contact with the players. It is possible that franchise officials above 60 will be told not to travel to UAE. Similar guidelines are likely for support staff too.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IPL 2020 BCCI UAE ECB IPL franchises IPL Teams training facilities
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp