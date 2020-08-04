STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sam Billings should be an automatic selection, says Monty Panesar

The 29-year-old Billings has only played 16 ODIs and 26 T20Is since making his debut in 2015.

Published: 04th August 2020 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

England wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former left-arm spinner Monty Panesar is surprised at Sam Billings not featuring regularly in England's ODI team, saying he expects him to be an automatic selection in the top six after his exploits against Ireland.

The 29-year-old Billings has only played 16 ODIs and 26 T20Is since making his debut in 2015.

Billings has scored unbeaten 67 and 46 in the first two ODIs against Ireland after being drafted into the team following a back injury to Joe Denly.

"Whenever Billings is playing in on the crease in an ODI he looks very comfortable. It surprises me that why isn't he in the line-up," Panesar, who has taken 167 wickets in 50 Tests, said in Sportstiger's show 'Cricket Talks with Monty Panesar'.

"He should be an automatic selection in the top six for the team. Now, with these performances, I would expect him to be there for sure."

Panesar also believes vice-captain Moeen Ali should lead England in the third ODI with the series already in the bag.

"I would like to see Moeen Ali captain the 3rd ODI. I think he is naturally more of a leader than a vice-captain. Even Eoin Morgan can be rested or try a change in captaincy and see what Moeen Ali's captaincy is like," the 38-year-old said.

He said the third ODI will be an opportunity to test England's bench strength.

"It's an opportunity to play some of the youngsters and see what they are like and I think this is the perfect chance during the 3rd ODI."

Panesar said Ireland will have a lot of learning to take from this series, especially when playing against Test-playing nations.

"Ireland will learn a lot about their cricket, where it stands at the moment and where it needs to go. One area of concern is that they keep getting out to left-arm seam bowling of David Willey and Reece Topley," he said.

"So, they have not really worked out a game-plan. Irish cricket will always come up with some sort of struggles against the bigger nations. So, they will have to work out a game plan for that and also how quick learners are they."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Monty Panesar Sam Billings England
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp