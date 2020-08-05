I am in my best form since I arrived at PSG: Neymar

By ANI

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar said he is at his "best form" since arriving at the club and he is ready to "fight" for Champions League glory.

PSG acquired the forward in the summer of 2017 after Neymar called time on a hugely successful four-year spell at Barcelona to undertake a new challenge in France, with a view to increasing his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or.

"I am in my best form since I arrived in Paris, the team is like a family," Neymar told PSG's official website.

"During these three years, I have acquired a lot of knowledge. I have lived through happy moments and difficult ones, especially when the injuries didn't allow me to play. Our fans, the club and all fans can see the fight of our team in any game," he added.

The Brazilian international star said the club have "never been so close" of winning the Champions League before.

"We want to win the Champions League title. We will fight because we have never been so close," he said.

PSG will take on Atalanta in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on August 13.