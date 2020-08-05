STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

I am in my best form since I arrived at PSG: Neymar

The Brazilian international star said the club have "never been so close" of winning the Champions League before.

Published: 05th August 2020 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Neymar (File | AFP)

Neymar (File | AFP)

By ANI

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar said he is at his "best form" since arriving at the club and he is ready to "fight" for Champions League glory.

PSG acquired the forward in the summer of 2017 after Neymar called time on a hugely successful four-year spell at Barcelona to undertake a new challenge in France, with a view to increasing his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or.

"I am in my best form since I arrived in Paris, the team is like a family," Neymar told PSG's official website.

"During these three years, I have acquired a lot of knowledge. I have lived through happy moments and difficult ones, especially when the injuries didn't allow me to play. Our fans, the club and all fans can see the fight of our team in any game," he added.

The Brazilian international star said the club have "never been so close" of winning the Champions League before.

"We want to win the Champions League title. We will fight because we have never been so close," he said.

PSG will take on Atalanta in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on August 13.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Neymar PSG
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp