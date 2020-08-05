STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Manchester Test: Pakistan win toss opt to bat in first Test against England

England have recently won the three-match Test series against West Indies by 2-1 at home conditions, which marked the resumption of the longest format game after the coronavirus-affected break.

Published: 05th August 2020 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali (File photo | AP)

Pakistan Test skipper Azhar Ali (Photo | AP) (File photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test of the three-match series against England here at Old Trafford Stadium on Wednesday.

England have recently won the three-match Test series against West Indies by 2-1 at home conditions, which marked the resumption of the longest format game after the coronavirus-affected break.

On the other hand, Pakistan are set to play their first series since February.

England playing XI: Joe Root (c), Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson.

Pakistan playing XI: Azhar Ali (c), Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan England Manchester Test
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp