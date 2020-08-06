STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Amid virus fears, Cricket Australia contemplates moving Boxing Day Test against India to Adelaide

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, Adelaide has emerged as a frontrunner to host the December 26-30 marquee fixture.

Published: 06th August 2020 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

A large crowd attends the MCG to watch the Boxing Day match. (Photo | AFP)

A large crowd attends the MCG to watch the Boxing Day match. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia is contemplating moving the traditional Boxing Day Test against India from Melbourne to Adelaide due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state of Victoria.

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, Adelaide has emerged as a frontrunner to host the December 26-30 marquee fixture.

In this regard, CA chairman Earl Eddings has called for an urgent convening of the national cricket cabinet next week to discuss ways for smooth conduct of the series and avoid losing a staggering 300 million Australian dollars.

The situation in Victoria is not good and a senior cricket official told the country's leading daily that there is no way the current schedule can go ahead as planned with the state border restrictions in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Victoria has so far reported over 13000 positive cases for the coronavirus besides 170 deaths.

As far as the other Australian states are concerned, New South Wales comes a distant second with close to 4000 positive cases.

South Australia, whose capital is Adelaide, has so far reported 457 confirmed cases with 445 of them recovered.

CA had earlier said that the existing schedule is subject to change.

In May, CA had confirmed that India will make the trip Down Under later this year for a financially critical assignment comprising four Tests and ODIs.

Virat Kohli's men will feature in a high-profile Test series, beginning on December 3 at Brisbane.

India are then scheduled to play a day/night Test, as committed by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, from December 11 to 15 in Adelaide.

The third and fourth Tests will be held in Melbourne (December 26-30) and Sydney (January 3 to 7) respectively.

The series is crucial for the financial health of CA, which has had to stand down staff to handle cost of operations in the wake of the pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cricket Australia Boxing Day Test COVID-19 India
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp