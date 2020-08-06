It's almost time: Jasprit Bumrah shares excitement ahead of IPL 13

By IANS

AHMEDABAD: Jasprit Bumrah cannot wait for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to kickstart, and the Indian ace pacer took to social media on Thursday to share his excitement.

The BCCI will be organising the IPL at three UAE venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah -- from September 19 to November 10 after it was postponed from March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's almost time," said Bumrah in a tweet with a photo of him celebrating after taking a wicket in a Mumbai Indians jersey. Bumrah had played a crucial role in Mumbai's record fourth title win in IPL last season.

On Wednesday, India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane had also expressed his excitement for IPL 2020.

Rahane was traded by Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals in November last year. "New beginnings for me in the @ipl this year. Looking forward to the season," Rahane said in an Instagram post along with a photo of him batting.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the partnership with title sponsors Vivo for IPL 13. This development came after the IPL Governing Council had on Sunday decided to retain the company as title sponsors.