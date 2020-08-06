STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

It's almost time: Jasprit Bumrah shares excitement ahead of IPL 13

The BCCI will be organising the IPL at three UAE venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah -- from September 19 to November 10.

Published: 06th August 2020 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indian's Jasprit Bumrah. | PTI

Mumbai Indian's Jasprit Bumrah. | PTI

By IANS

AHMEDABAD: Jasprit Bumrah cannot wait for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to kickstart, and the Indian ace pacer took to social media on Thursday to share his excitement.

The BCCI will be organising the IPL at three UAE venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah -- from September 19 to November 10 after it was postponed from March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's almost time," said Bumrah in a tweet with a photo of him celebrating after taking a wicket in a Mumbai Indians jersey. Bumrah had played a crucial role in Mumbai's record fourth title win in IPL last season.

On Wednesday, India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane had also expressed his excitement for IPL 2020.

Rahane was traded by Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals in November last year. "New beginnings for me in the @ipl this year. Looking forward to the season," Rahane said in an Instagram post along with a photo of him batting.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the partnership with title sponsors Vivo for IPL 13. This development came after the IPL Governing Council had on Sunday decided to retain the company as title sponsors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BCCI Jasprit Bumrah COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp