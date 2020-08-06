STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

It's back to the sewing table for IPL teams after Vivo's pullout

The eight teams were supposed to have a video conference with BCCI officials and IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel. But now, that is tentatively scheduled for Friday.

Published: 06th August 2020 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Sheikh Zayed Stadium in UAE.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi was among the three venues of IPL 2014’s first leg in UAE. BCCI had shifted half of the tournament to the nation back then due to Lok Sabha elections

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Thursday, as the BCCI finally confirmed that their partnership with title sponsor Vivo has been suspended for IPL 2020, franchises were to yet to hear what lies ahead for them. 

The eight teams were supposed to have a video conference with BCCI officials and IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel. But now, that is tentatively scheduled for Friday.

While the BCCI plans to put out a request for proposals in their search for a new title sponsor, the franchises are preparing for a substantial loss in income, even if the board takes care of the operational costs like it did during the 2014 edition.

The change of sponsor means, some of the franchises, which had already got their kits in place, have to make new ones as the name and logo of Vivo has to be removed

While they are scheduled to leave by August 20, the franchises want the BCCI to decide on the new sponsor soon as the teams have only a couple of weeks to get new kits in place.

The story isn't the same everywhere. For some franchises, a few of their principal sponsors who had signed a deal for IPL in April-May, have pulled out due to the pandemic. 

Apart from losing out on Rs 26 crore that they earned from Vivo every season, they also stand to suffer a significant cut. Some of their own sponsors have requested for a 20 per cent reduction.

ALSO READ | Why no Vivo for IPL 2020 only? Sacrifice present to secure future seems to be BCCI plan

Players under quarantine 

Meanwhile, franchises have instructed the players to buy all their essentials for their stay in UAE, as they won't be allowed to step out of the bio-bubble under any circumstances. 

A few Indian players are already under home quarantine as told by their franchises. Mumbai Indians have put their players under quarantine in a city hotel, where they will undergo Covid-19 tests.

The Chennai Super Kings are still waiting for instructions from BCCI to assemble their players in the city, where they plan to fly out from. Dubai will be their base throughout the tournament.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IPL 2020 Vivo UAE Brijesh Patel
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp