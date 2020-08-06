STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virat Kohli's presence at the crease takes pressure off me, says Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara stated that when Kohli walks out to bat, the entire focus of the opposition shifts to him and they try to get rid of him as soon as possible.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, left, and Cheteshwar Pujara leave the field at the end of the day's play | AP

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara gave an insight into what it's like to be at the crease with skipper Virat Kohli and how his approach takes pressure off the batsman at the non-striker's end.

Pujara stated that when Kohli walks out to bat, the entire focus of the opposition shifts to him and they try to get rid of him as soon as possible. In doing so, according to Pujara, bowlers lose track of the batsman on the other end and he can play his natural game without any pressure.

"I enjoy playing with him (Kohli) and the reason is that he is a very positive player. Once he is at the crease, I know, bowlers will try to take his wicket because they think they can get him out early," Pujara told Cricbuzz.

"But he is always positive. If he gets a half-volley on the first ball, he will try to hit it for a four. So the scoreboard keeps moving and there is not much pressure on myself because the opposition is thinking of taking the wicket of Virat.

"So the focus keeps shifting to Virat and I can be relaxed on the other end. There have been instances where opposition have been focusing on Virat and I have got a few loose balls," he added.

Pujara is currently trying to regain his rhythm after being at home for a long time due to the lockdown put forward by coronavirus pandemic. Recently, he showed glimpses of his net session, where he was seen putting bat to ball in his usual inimitable style.

His Twitter post read: "New Day Same Intensity." Pujara will once again play a huge role when India travel Down Under, later this year, for a four-match Test series against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

