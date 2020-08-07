STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ICC says its video channel most viewed among sporting bodies with 1.65 billion views

Over the previous 12 months, the ICC said its Facebook channel was the most engaged page in its category.

ICC

International Cricket Council used for representational (File Picture | Reuters) purpose only.

By PTI

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council's video channel got the most number of views on Facebook in the first half of this year, more than double the engagement of other global sporting federations, the body stated on Friday citing the findings of a content analysis tool.

The ICC said that the number of views on its video channel stood at 1.65 billion in the first half of 2020, which is more than any other leading sporting organisations on the platform.

The results, it said, were derived from the Facebook-owned CrowdTangle's analysis.

"The single most engaged day in its history with 4. 4 million interactions was (when) Bangladesh triumphed over India in the final of the Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020."

In March, during the women's T20 World Cup in Australia, the ICC said its digital channels received a total of 1.1 billion video views, which was a 1900 per cent increase on the 2018 edition making it the most-watched ICC women's event to date.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: "The combination of one of the world's most-watched sports with one of the largest platforms is proving exciting for the growth of cricket consumption." 

