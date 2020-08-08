STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Kozhikode plane crash: Cricket fraternity expresses shock & grief

The Air India Express aircraft -- carrying 190 persons, including six crew members -- flying in from Dubai, skidded off the runway while landing in Kozhikode on Friday evening.

Published: 08th August 2020 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Army personnel stand guard at the site of the wreckage of Air India Express flight at Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur. (Photo| ANI)

Army personnel stand guard at the site of the wreckage of Air India Express flight at Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur. (Photo| ANI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Cricket fraternity has expressed shock and offered condolences after an Air India Express plane skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode, leaving 18 dead -- including the two pilots -- and several others injured.

The Air India Express aircraft -- carrying 190 persons, including six crew members -- flying in from Dubai, skidded off the runway while landing in Kozhikode on Friday evening and plunged into the deep valley below.

Following the mishap, Team India skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter and wrote, "Praying for those who have been affected by the aircraft accident in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives."

"Praying for the passengers and the staff on the #AirIndia flight in Kozhikode. Shocking news," said Rohit Sharma from his Twitter handle.

"Praying for the safety of everyone onboard the #AirIndia Express Aircraft that's overshot the runway at Kozhikode Airport, Kerala. Deepest condolences to the families who have lost their near ones in this tragic accident," tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.

"My thoughts with the families of those affected by #KozhikodeAirCrash. The visuals from Kerala are heartbreaking. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," said Ravi Shastri.

"My heartfelt condolences to the family of the Pilot who lost his life during the accident & prayers for the ones injured in the Air India aircraft at #Kozhikode #AirIndiaExpress," wrote Irfan Pathan.

"Kozhikode #flightcrash .. is there anything that this year won't see??" tweeted Ravichandran Ashwin.

Mohammad Kaif tweeted: "2 tragedies in Kerala today. First the landslide in Idukki district and now the #AirIndia flight that crashed in #Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the friends & families of those who tragically lost their lives. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Stay strong Kerala!"

"Shocking news of the Kozhikode flight crash. Prayers for the passengers and crew. 2020 please have mercy," said Yuvraj Singh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kozhikode plane crash Air India plane crash Kerala plane crash Virat Kohli
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp