STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

BCCI invites 'Expression of Interest' for title rights of IPL

In an EOI, unlike in a tender process, BCCI can award the rights to anyone who submits interest, not necessarily to the highest bidder.

Published: 10th August 2020 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

IPL Trophy

IPL trophy (Photo | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The BCCI on Monday invited 'Expression of Interest' (EOI) for the title right of the IPL, seeking a replacement for Vivo. In an EOI, unlike in a tender process, BCCI can award the rights to anyone who submits interest, not necessarily to the highest bidder.

In the conditions laid out, firms interested should have Rs 300 crore in turnover as per the last audit.

August 14 is the last date of submitting bid papers. The right will be awarded on August 18.

The BCCI said in a statement that rights will be awarded from August 18 to December 31, 2020, keeping the door open for Vivo to return next year.

Amid apprehensions that nobody will match Vivo's sum of Rs 440 crore per year, BCCI is encouraged by a couple of firms keen on acquiring the rights.

"Many have shown interest, which is good for brand IPL," IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel told this daily.

Following the EOI process, BCCI can enter into a partnership with anyone they want and not necessarily the highest bidder. This is done to ensure that the highest bidder doesn't automatically get the rights.

For example, BCCI can check the history of the firm, whether it helps retain IPL among the global brands and also its past partnerships if any.

"For the avoidance of doubt, it is clarified that BCCI shall not be obliged to award the rights to the third party which indicates a willingness to pay the highest fees in the course of discussions/negotiations with BCCI after submitting an EOI," BCCI said.

The BCCI believes this is the best option, considering there is so much happening with regards to Chinese firms. Though Vivo pulled out, Oppo, Redmi, Dream11, Byju's — all with Chinese connections — are key advertisers and BCCI can't stop them from expressing interest.

Govt clearance received

Patel confirmed BCCI has got permission from the government to stage IPL in the UAE. While it informally got the nod last week, papers arrived on Monday.

The IPL will be played from September 19 to November 10 in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IPL EOI BCCI IPL title rights
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp