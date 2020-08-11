STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan series: England's Dan Lawrence exits bio-secure bubble after family bereavement 

England have said they will not call up any replacements .

England all-rounder Ben Stokes

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes is also out of the remainder of the three-match Test series due to family reasons. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: Uncapped England batsman Dan Lawrence, who was one of the reserves in the ongoing Test series against Pakistan, has left the team's bio-secure bubble due to a family bereavement, the country's board said.

The 23-year-old Essex batsman has scored 3804 runs and captured nine wickets in 70 first class matches.

"Lawrence , who has yet to make his Test debut, was named as one of the reserves in the #raisethebat Test series against Pakistan. He will not be available for selection when the second Test starts on Thursday at the Ageas Bowl," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board requests that the media respects Dan and his family's request for privacy at this time," it added.

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes is also out of the remainder of the three-match Test series due to family reasons.

Last week, pacer Ollie Robinson, who was part of the Sussex squad for the upcoming Bob Willis Trophy, was asked to join England's closed-door training camp.

Hosts England won the opening Test by three wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The second Test is scheduled to begin on Thursday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp